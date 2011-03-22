High picks are critical for AFC West teams to fill major voids

A wide receiver opposite Dwayne Bowe would help open up the passing game and keep opponents from rolling coverage to his side of the field. I signed center Casey Wiegmann coming out of college as an undrafted free agent in 1996 and he is still playing at a Pro Bowl level. Even though he missed just one game over the last 10 years, it is time to add a young center. There might be a temptation to take an offensive tackle if a top prospect is still on the board at No. 21.