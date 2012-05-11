High hopes for Packers' defense-first draft class

"Definitely," Worthy said. "Because you've got to understand, the veterans on this defense didn't do as well as they wanted to last year, so they have a chip on their shoulder. So when you come in, you have to go with the flow of them, you have to work just as hard as them and you have to be able to pick up on the defense just as fast as they do. You've got to have that same attitude, that same hunger that the veterans have."