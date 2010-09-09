High-flying Packers taking on Eagles

The storyline
Kevin Kolb tries to do what Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers already did -- make the hardcore hometown fans forget about a legend. And he does it against the league's second ranked defense from a year ago.
Why you should watch
Massive big-play potential all over the field, and quite possibly a good 'ol shootout between two of the better young teams in the league. Will Kolb's first pick elicit chants for McNabb from the fans? Or a call for Michael Vick? Ah, Philly in September.
Did you know?
Rodgers is the only player in league history to pass for over 4,000 yards in his first two seasons as a starter. ... Charles Woodson holds the Packers' franchise record with eight defensive touchdowns. ... Philadelphia's DeSean Jackson is the only player to ever be selected to the Pro Bowl at two different positions. ... Eagles CB Asante Samuel leads the NFL with 29 interceptions since 2006.