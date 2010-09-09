High-flying Packers taking on Eagles

Published: Sep 09, 2010 at 01:13 PM

The storyline
Kevin Kolb tries to do what Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers already did -- make the hardcore hometown fans forget about a legend. And he does it against the league's second ranked defense from a year ago.

Why you should watch
Massive big-play potential all over the field, and quite possibly a good 'ol shootout between two of the better young teams in the league. Will Kolb's first pick elicit chants for McNabb from the fans? Or a call for Michael Vick? Ah, Philly in September.

Did you know?
Rodgers is the only player in league history to pass for over 4,000 yards in his first two seasons as a starter. ... Charles Woodson holds the Packers' franchise record with eight defensive touchdowns. ... Philadelphia's DeSean Jackson is the only player to ever be selected to the Pro Bowl at two different positions. ... Eagles CB Asante Samuel leads the NFL with 29 interceptions since 2006.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: TNF preview, Best value free agents from the 2023 offseason & Broncos' defense

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. 
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 13

Which defenses are facing the most favorable quarterback matchups? Is Denver's ballhawking unit a risky play? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's defense starts and sits for Week 13 in fantasy football.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 13

Which kickers on top-tier offenses are must-play options right now? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's kicker starts and sits for Week 13 in fantasy football.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 13

Is a touchdown coming for consistently targeted Evan Engram? Should you chase last week's points with Tyler Higbee, Gerald Everett or Tucker Kraft? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's TE starts and sits for Week 13 of the NFL fantasy football season.