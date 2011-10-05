High-drama Eagles face low-key Bills

Why to watch
The Eagles (1-3) have become the best soap opera in the NFL, with plot twists and crazy endings every week, followed by constant mid-week drama as well. The Bills (3-1) are the anti-dream team; no offseason fanfare, no off-field drama, no hype. Both meet coming off second-half meltdowns.
Inside story
Fred Jackson has been a beast and the Eagles can't stop the run. He will attack their linebackers in the screen game. If Eagles defensive line coach Jim Washburn keeps this unit playing the run on the way to the quarterback in that Wide 9, big problems could arise here. Former Bills left tackle Jason Peters is injured for Philadelphia, another key factor, though against Buffalo's inept pass rush that's not as much of an issue.