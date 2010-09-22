High ankle sprain keeps Chargers RB Mathews out of practice

Published: Sep 22, 2010 at 03:44 PM

SAN DIEGO -- Chargers rookie running back Ryan Mathews divulged Wednesday that he has a high ankle sprain. He didn't practice as the team began preparations for Sunday's game at Seattle.

"It's a little bit better," Mathews said. "It's a high ankle, so it's going to be sore and everything."

Mathews, the 12th pick overall in the April draft, hurt his right ankle Sunday in the first quarter of the Chargers' 38-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He jogged back to the bench several minutes later and told Norv Turner he wanted to go back in, but the coach held him out as a precaution.

As for whether he'll play Sunday, "It's whatever the trainers think," Mathews said. "They're going to go on how I feel and everything, and I feel good. So it's up to them.

"I don't think it's that bad. I've had a high ankle before, a while ago. It's not as bad. But they're going to do what they need to do to take precautionary measures to make sure something that could be a week, if I don't treat it right, could turn into six weeks."

Mathews said he'll try cutting and planting on the ankle Thursday.

Mathews has 101 yards on 24 carries in two games, plus three catches for 31 yards. He also has fumbled twice, leading to 10 points for San Diego's opponents. He has yet to score a touchdown.

"It's real humbling. I've just got to work harder and just get ready," Mathews said. "I've got to wait and be patient. My time's going to come. Right now, I'm going through some injuries, but that's the road you've got to take."

With Mathews out, Mike Tolbert ran for 82 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries against the Jaguars. Tolbert has 108 yards on 18 carries in two games.

Also missing practice Wednesday were wide receiver Malcom Floyd (leg) and linebacker Jyles Tucker (personal reasons). Linebacker Stephen Cooper (knee) had limited participation.

Loathe to discuss injuries, Turner said only that Floyd's injury was "not serious. His leg's a little bit sore."

