High ankle sprain forces Falcons' Turner to sit out another practice

Published: Dec 03, 2009 at 12:55 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner sat out another practice because of a high ankle sprain, raising more doubts that he'll be ready for Sunday's crucial game against Philadelphia.

Turner missed a game after initially spraining his right ankle at Carolina on Nov. 15. He re-injured the ankle in last week's victory over Tampa Bay.

Also missing practice Thursday were two other offensive starters, guard Harvey Dahl (ankle) and receiver Michael Jenkins (ankle). The Falcons have already ruled out quarterback Matt Ryan with an injured big right toe.

