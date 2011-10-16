Hester's big night marred by injury in 39-10 Bears win over Vikings

CHICAGO -- Devin Hester set the tone with a 48-yard touchdown catch and scored on a career-best 98-yard kickoff return before leaving with a chest injury, and the Chicago Bears routed the Minnesota Vikings 39-10 on Sunday.
Jay Cutler threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. Julius Peppers had two sacks, and the Bears held Vikings star Adrian Peterson to 39 yards rushing.
But Hester's injury dampened the mood on a night when they got a much-needed win.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press