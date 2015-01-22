Herschel Walker tells airmen of his struggles with mental health

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Lompoc (California) Record reported on former NFL running back Herschel Walker, who talked to airmen at Vanderberg Air Force about mental health.
- DVIDS reported that the NFL and the Arizona National Guard teamed up for a PLAY 60 event Wednesday in Phoenix prior to the Pro Bowl.
- The Idaho Press Tribune in Nampa, Idaho, reported that the Idaho High School Athletic Association released its first concussion survey results.
- Venice, California, High School announced that it was implementing the Play It Safe Concussion Care Program developed by Wells Fargo Insurance. The program coordinates injury education and awareness with insurance coverage specifically for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of concussions.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor