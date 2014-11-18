Herschel Walker among those who deserve to be in Hall of Fame

Is it better to be really good for a long time or great for a short period of time? It's an age-old debate among voters for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and arm-chair voters alike. Boselli certainly fits in the latter category. The best left tackle of the late 1990s had his career cut short by shoulder problems at age 29. Despite playing less than seven full seasons (just like Hall of Famers Gale Sayers and Doak Walker, mind you), Boselli made five Pro Bowls and was first-team All-Pro three times. Just consider what recently minted first-ballot Hall of Famer Walter Jones told me: "You know ... when I first got into the league, you had Tony Boselli. I think that was the guy that I said, 'Man, that's the way I want to play left tackle ... when I was coming through (the NFL), that was the guy. I remember the game against Bruce Smith (the 1996 AFC wild-card round matchup between Boselli's Jaguars and Smith's Buffalo Bills) ... I think Tony Boselli was the, you know ... the premier technician." That's a large stamp of approval. Literally.