Heroes & Villains: Bucs fun again; Eagles crumble

2. Brock Osweiler: Three seasons ago, the playoff-bound 49ers made a highly controversial midseason switch at quarterback that sparked a Super Bowl run. Colin Kaepernick is signal-calling poison today, but the mobile young passer was seen by then-coaches Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman as a better option than Alex Smith to run Roman's multiple, Pistol-heavy attack. Before he melted, Kaepernick made the Niners look smart for taking a chance on him, guiding San Francisco on a 5-2 regular season run before pulling the club within a play of the Lombardi Trophy. Three years later, could the Broncos make a similar change? Brock Osweiler capably ran Denver's offense in Sunday's win over the Bears and, to the delight of coach Gary Kubiak, didn't turn the ball over. It's the first game all year where a Broncos quarterback didn't hand the ball to the opponent, leaving us to wonder if Peyton Manning could be in for an extended break. Manning is a legend. Always. But his play has cost the Broncos this season. Very much alive for a first-round bye, Denver's handling of the quarterback position will decide their season. Like the 49ers before them, they shouldn't shy away from forging a bold new path.