Herman Moore on Barry Sanders; Wednesday's NFL news

Published: Dec 04, 2012 at 09:06 PM

Get a head start on the day's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET. Today, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Herman Moore shares his memories of Barry Sanders, subject of tonight's "A Football Life" premiere at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Plus, Denver Broncos coach John Fox, and all the latest news from around the league.

Here's what else is on tap for Wednesday:

» Join Defensive Player of the Year candidate Von Miller of the Denver Broncos on "Around the League Live" at 5 p.m. ET, and don't miss a brand-new episode of "Sound FX" at 10:30 p.m. on NFL Network.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay will re-air the Indianapolis Colts' 35-33 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 13 on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

» Our analysts provide their Pro Bowl picks.

» Gil Brandt weighs in on the remarkable performances of the NFL's young quarterbacks.

» Ian Rapoport ranks Week 14's games from best to worst in the Rap Sheet Rankings.

» Bucky Brooks previews Thursday night's matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders on NFL Network.

» Go Under The Headset with Super Bowl-winning coach Brian Billick.

» Find out how your team would fare if the season ended today with the updated Playoff Picture.

» Make sure to vote for the week's top plays and players, including Rookie of the Week, Air and Ground Performers of the Week, and Never Say Never Moment of the Week.

» Happy birthday to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch, who turns 38 on Wednesday.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers says he's played with broken thumb since Week 5

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday his thumb is broken, an injury he sustained on the final play of a loss to the New York Giants in London in Week 5.

news

Benching Zach Wilson right call for Robert Saleh's Jets -- and could help QB's long-term development

David Carr breaks down why benching Zach Wilson was the best move for Robert Saleh's Jets -- and how it could help the quarterback's development in the long run.

news

Rams rule out QB Matthew Stafford for Sunday's game vs. Chiefs; Bryce Perkins in line to start

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the league's concussion protocol and will not play this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Show: QB shuffle

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a day-before-Thanksgiving edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE