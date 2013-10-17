Herman Moore has reason to get behind Lions' 'Game On Cancer'

Published: Oct 17, 2013 at 11:17 AM

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Herman Moore has a personal stake in the team's "Game On Cancer" campaign, the Detroit Free Press reported as he becomes the effort's lead spokesman.

Moore knows what cancer can do after losing his father, Herman Chappelle, to prostate cancer in 1999.

Using the "Game on Cancer" campaign, the Lions hope to raise $15 million during the next three years to help fund cancer research in metro Detroit. Part of that will come from the team's 50-50 raffle at every home game as well as online auctions.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Otis Taylor, Super Bowl champion receiver with Chiefs, dies at age of 80

Otis Taylor, the longtime Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver who along with quarterback Len Dawson formed one of the NFL's dynamic duos, died Thursday after more than a decade of health problems. He was 80.

news

Approaching 14th season, safety Kareem Jackson not ready to walk away from NFL

As safety Kareem Jackson approaches free agency, he still believes he offers value to a prospective team -- especially one expecting to contend for a title. "Definitely, definitely. Year 14, obviously would love for the payday to be right," Jackson said during a Friday appearance on Good Morning Football.

news

Niners QB Brock Purdy undergoes successful elbow surgery, could throw in three months

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy finally has had elbow surgery. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Friday that Purdy underwent successful surgery on his elbow.

news

Titans releasing Pro Bowl center Ben Jones after seven seasons with club

A veteran center with a career's worth of quality production is headed to free agency. The Tennessee Titans are releasing Ben Jones, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE