Herman Moore has reason to get behind Lions' 'Game On Cancer'

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Herman Moore has a personal stake in the team's "Game On Cancer" campaign, the Detroit Free Press reported as he becomes the effort's lead spokesman.
Moore knows what cancer can do after losing his father, Herman Chappelle, to prostate cancer in 1999.
Using the "Game on Cancer" campaign, the Lions hope to raise $15 million during the next three years to help fund cancer research in metro Detroit. Part of that will come from the team's 50-50 raffle at every home game as well as online auctions.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor