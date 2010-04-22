Here are five trades that make sense in talent-rich second round

The St. Louis Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are all rebuilding and can use as many draft picks as they can get. Fortunately for those teams, they own three of the first four selections when Round 2 of the NFL Draft kicks off Friday night (6 p.m. ET). With a full day for teams to salivate over key prospects atop their draft boards still available, there should be plenty of opportunity for trades to occur.
Looking at teams that pick in various spots throughout the second round -- as well as at the top of Round 3 -- here are five moves that would make sense. These proposed trades are based on the traditional draft value chart that most teams use.
Cleveland a logical spot for McCoy
Cleveland might not have to trade up to get Colt McCoy, but the Eagles -- who pick one spot ahead of the Browns -- are going to take a quarterback somewhere. So to move up two spots and trade with Kansas City, the Browns would have to give up a high fourth-round pick. Problem is, Cleveland doesn't have a fourth-round pick. The Browns can give up the 28th pick in the third round (92nd overall), and possibly get an additional late-round choice back from the Chiefs.
Baltimore should target Gronkowski
Baltimore has two second-round picks. The Ravens are seven spots behind Kansas City, a team that could use tight end Rob Gronkowski. To move up eight spots and trade with Tampa Bay, the Ravens could send the Buccaneers their fourth-round pick (116th overall).
Dolphins could take aim at Kindle
Miami didn't have a second-round pick, but retrieved it in the first-round deal with San Diego. This allows the Dolphins to swap second-round picks with St. Louis. They'd probably have to give up a third to move up seven spots to get the Rams' 33rd overall pick and get in position to select Sergio Kindle.
Saffold might be wise investment for Chiefs
Would Kansas City move up two spots -- leapfrogging Tampa Bay -- to get Indiana offensive tackle Rodger Saffold? The Chiefs need to move up 60 points in the draft value board, which likely means a fourth-round pick.
Bills might also move for an OT
The Bills need an offensive tackle and could be competing with the Chiefs for Saffold. But USC's Charles Brown is also there. If Buffalo wanted to move up to get ahead of Kansas City, the Bills could deal their fourth-round pick.
Extra points
There are three coveted defensive tackles out there, and you easily could see some action for one or all of these guys: USC's Everson Griffen, East Carolina's Linval Joseph and Alabama NT Terrence Cody. ... Notre Dame's Golden Tate is the highest-ranked receiver left on my board. The Chiefs could stick where they are near the top of Round 2 (and don't forget that Charlie Weis was Tate's college coach). But if anyone else is looking for a wideout, they might trade up for Tate.