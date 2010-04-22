Here are five trades that make sense in talent-rich second round

Cleveland might not have to trade up to get Colt McCoy, but the Eagles -- who pick one spot ahead of the Browns -- are going to take a quarterback somewhere. So to move up two spots and trade with Kansas City, the Browns would have to give up a high fourth-round pick. Problem is, Cleveland doesn't have a fourth-round pick. The Browns can give up the 28th pick in the third round (92nd overall), and possibly get an additional late-round choice back from the Chiefs.