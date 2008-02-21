Henry, Broncos work out deal that will allow RB to return

Published: Feb 21, 2008 at 07:29 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Broncos have restructured the contract of running back Travis Henry to save salary-cap space and ensure his return in 2008.

Henry finished the 2007 season, his first with the Broncos, with 691 yards rushing and four touchdowns. He missed three games due to injury and lost his starting job.

Henry has had an up-and-down career since breaking into the league with the Bills in 2001.

After finishing with consecutive 1,300-yard seasons in his second and third years in the league, Henry then suffered through an injury-plagued fourth year in Buffalo.

The Bills then accomodated his trade request and dealt him to the Titans.

Henry rebounded from another injury-riddled year in 2005 by posting 1,211 rushing yards for Tennessee in 2006.

He signed with the Broncos as a free agent last year.

