Henry, Broncos work out deal that will allow RB to return

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Broncos have restructured the contract of running back Travis Henry to save salary-cap space and ensure his return in 2008.
Henry finished the 2007 season, his first with the Broncos, with 691 yards rushing and four touchdowns. He missed three games due to injury and lost his starting job.
After finishing with consecutive 1,300-yard seasons in his second and third years in the league, Henry then suffered through an injury-plagued fourth year in Buffalo.
Henry rebounded from another injury-riddled year in 2005 by posting 1,211 rushing yards for Tennessee in 2006.