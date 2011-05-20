Henne working hard to grab Dolphins' starting QB job

Published: May 20, 2011 at 09:31 AM

Chad Henne, who's pushing his Miami Dolphins teammates to work out together during the NFL lockout, recently reiterated his desire to stay in South Florida and compete for the starting quarterback job despite a rocky 2010 season.

"For me, it was more just being around the guys and trying to be a leader on the football team and showing the guys -- the coaches and teammates -- that I want to be around them and I want to be in Miami," Henne told AnnArbor.com last week at a hospital fundraiser.

Offensive tackle Jake Long, Henne's teammate at the University of Michigan and with the Dolphins, said the quarterback has organized workouts in an effort to keep the team bond intact until the lockout ends.

"Chad's a great leader, and I was blessed to be able to come down here with him and have a friend when I first got drafted," Long said. "He's taken on that leadership role."

Henne started 14 games last season and passed for 3,301 yards and 15 touchdowns with 19 interceptions. He was benched in favor of Chad Pennington midseason but returned to the top of the depth chart after Pennington was injured. However, Henne was replaced by Tyler Thigpen in the regular-season finale.

Entering season, Pennington is a free agent, and Thigpen is the only other quarterback besides Henne on the Dolphins' roster.

"I'm going to have to compete wherever I go, and there will always be a guy in line to take for the starting job and, hopefully, I'm that guy," Henne said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) active vs. Saints

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is active for Sunday's Week 12 game against the New Orleans Saints.

news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (calf) active vs. Seahawks

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (calf) is active for the team's Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 12: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 12 Sunday.

news

Bears QB Trevor Siemian starts vs. Jets despite injuring oblique in warmups

After the Bears announced Nathan Peterman would start against the Jets, Trevor Siemian took the first snaps for Chicago on Sunday afternoon. Siemian, playing in place of the injured Justin Fields, injured his oblique during warmups.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE