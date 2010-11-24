Henne takes some first-team reps for Dolphins; Marshall missing

Quarterback Chad Henne not only practiced Wednesday, he took a few snaps with the Miami Dolphins' first team as he overcomes a left knee injury, The Palm Beach Post reported.
The main question now is if Henne can play Sunday, will his main target -- wide receiver Brandon Marshall -- be available?
Marshall was the lone Dolphin missing from practice, as he has been all week. Marshall re-injured his left hamstring during last Thursday night's 16-0 loss to the Chicago Bears.
Long, a Pro Bowl pick in his first two NFL seasons, told The Miami Herald earlier this week that he never considered taking himself out of the Dolphins' loss to the Bears despite his obvious shoulder pain.
"I hate missing any type of game time," Long said. "I'm going to do everything I can to play."
Center Joe Berger (knee) and linebacker Karlos Dansby (elbow) returned to practice Wednesday. Berger missed the Bears game, and the Dolphins lost fellow center Cory Proctor to a season-ending injury during the game.