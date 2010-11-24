Henne takes some first-team reps for Dolphins; Marshall missing

Published: Nov 24, 2010 at 12:54 AM

Quarterback Chad Henne not only practiced Wednesday, he took a few snaps with the Miami Dolphins' first team as he overcomes a left knee injury, The Palm Beach Post reported.

The main question now is if Henne can play Sunday, will his main target -- wide receiver Brandon Marshall -- be available?

Marshall was the lone Dolphin missing from practice, as he has been all week. Marshall re-injured his left hamstring during last Thursday night's 16-0 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Henne again wore a brace on his left knee and split reps with Tyler Thigpen, who started against the Bears. The quarterbacks' blindside protector, left tackle Jake Long, again practiced as he battles a left shoulder injury.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Long might miss the rest of the season.

Long, a Pro Bowl pick in his first two NFL seasons, told The Miami Herald earlier this week that he never considered taking himself out of the Dolphins' loss to the Bears despite his obvious shoulder pain.

"I hate missing any type of game time," Long said. "I'm going to do everything I can to play."

Center Joe Berger (knee) and linebacker Karlos Dansby (elbow) returned to practice Wednesday. Berger missed the Bears game, and the Dolphins lost fellow center Cory Proctor to a season-ending injury during the game.

