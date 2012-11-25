Henne's two touchdowns power Jaguars past Titans

Published: Nov 25, 2012 at 08:18 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Chad Henne threw two touchdown passes, sparking the NFL's worst offense for the second consecutive week, and the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 24-19 Sunday.

The Jaguars (2-9) snapped a seven-game losing streak and were competitive at home for the first time this season.

Henne was the key.

Making his first start in more than 13 months, Henne found Cecil Shorts III on a 59-yard touchdown play in the third quarter and hooked up with rookie Justin Blackmon for a 7-yard score in the fourth.

The Titans (4-7) cut the lead to 21-19 on Jake Locker's 6-yard pass to Kenny Britt with 4:52 remaining and had the ball with a chance to take the lead. But Russell Allen tipped Locker's pass over the middle, and Dwight Lowery -- back on the field after a five-week absence -- had his first interception of the season.

