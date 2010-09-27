Henne's development gives Dolphins hope now, and for future

In his third year on the roster and first full season as the Dolphins' starter, Henne hadn't exactly inspired a whole lot of confidence through the preseason or the first two games of the regular season, victories at Buffalo and Minnesota that came largely on the strength of Miami's defense. His physical talent, especially his arm strength, has never been in question. But it was known that, before resigning as the Dolphins' vice president of football operations to become a consultant to the team just prior to the start of the season, Bill Parcells privately expressed disappointment in Henne's progress. It also was known that there was growing concern after the first two games that Henne wasn't as sound as he needed to be with his fundamentals -- that the progression of most of his reads and the delivery of most of his passes weren't fast enough, and that too many of his throws were inaccurate.