Henne: Marshall will improve Dolphins' offense with physical skills

Published: Apr 16, 2010 at 11:29 AM

PLANTATION, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Chad Henne sent a text message to Brandon Marshall when news broke of the team's big acquisition.

Henne looks forward to having Marshall on the receiving end a lot more in the future.

"He definitely brings a lot to the table," Henne said Friday at a charity golf tournament attended by many Dolphins, including Marshall. "It's great that we got a veteran receiver, because he'll come into this offense, teach the young guys and really explore and exploit some of the talents on our offense."

Henne, who had 6-foot-3 Braylon Edwards as a target at Michigan, likes Marshall's physical approach at receiver.

"It's his ball in the air when you throw it up there," Henne said. "His size definitely stands out, and just the way he goes up and gets the ball. When he gets yards after catch, he's not looking to run out of bounds. He's more going after the corners, because he's 6-foot-4 and a lot of guys are scared of him out there in the open field."

The Dolphins acquired Marshall, a Pro Bowl receiver the past two years, from the Denver Broncos on Wednesday in exchange for second-round draft picks this year and next. Marshall provides a go-to target for Henne, who threw for 2,878 yards in his first year as Miami's starting quarterback last season.

Marshall already is participating in the Dolphins' offseason workouts. He said he was eager to get started.

"They're already a few weeks into their program," he said. "I'm behind. I just want to catch up as soon as possible. I also get a chance today to meet a few more guys and spend time with them and show them who I am."

Henne believes Marshall should make Miami's other wideouts better because he'll draw double coverage from opposing defenses.

"Guys are going to get some more balls because the attention is going to Brandon," Henne said.

Wide receiver Greg Camarillo agreed.

"He'll be a focal point for a defense, and that really opens up everything for everybody else," Camarillo said. "He's shown that he's ready to work and come in here and be a good teammate. I had a chance to talk with him over breakfast, and he seems like a good guy."

Marshall caught at least 100 passes each of the past three years, yet he wore out his welcome in Denver. He clashed with coaches and had repeated brushes with the law.

