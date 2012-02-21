Henne era with Dolphins reportedly set to end come March

As if there was any doubt the Miami Dolphins planned to move in new direction at quarterback, look no further than their reported lack of interest in free-agent-to-be Chad Henne.
The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Tuesday, citing multiple league sources, that the Dolphins do not intend to make Henne an offer when free agency begins in March. Henne, who went 13-18 in four seasons in Miami, began 2011 as the starter, only to have his season end after four games because of a shoulder injury that required surgery.
Matt Moore then took over the starting role and threw for 2,497 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions while leading the Dolphins to a 6-6 finish. Moore has one year left on his contract, but the Dolphins have made it clear that they want to add more talent to the position this offseason.
Matt Flynn has been linked to the Dolphins as a possible free-agent acquisition because of his relationship with new head coach Joe Philbin, his former offensive coordinator in Green Bay. If the Dolphins look to the first round of the draft, it's notable that new offensive coordinator Mike Shermanrecently praised Texas A&M quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
Tannehill, who played under Sherman at Texas A&M, is now rated by many draft experts as the third best quarterback in the draft.