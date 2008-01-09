Henderson, Nelson miss parts of practice; Peterson out vs. Pats

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars defensive tackle John Henderson and safety Reggie Nelson missed parts of practice Tuesday, a potential setback for a team preparing to play unbeaten New England in the AFC playoffs.
Coach Jack Del Rio also ruled out linebacker Mike Peterson, who will miss his eighth consecutive game with a broken right hand.
Peterson broke several bones in his hand Nov. 18 against San Diego and hasn't practiced since. He hoped to have his cast removed and return to practice this week, but Del Rio said team doctors didn't give him medical clearance.
Henderson strained a hamstring in the first quarter Saturday night at Pittsburgh and played sparingly the rest of the way. He wasn't at the start of practice Tuesday.
Nelson injured his thigh in practice last week but played against the Steelers. He was riding a stationary bike during practice Tuesday.
