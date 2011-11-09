Helu, Jacobs, Tolbert step into spotlight; will they remain?

DeMarco Murray isn't leaving this list any time soon. The game situation dictated his down week against the Eagles, when Dallas had to pass exclusively to try to come back. But the last game against the Seahawks showed he's got staying power -- he also caught four passes for 47 yards. Even with Felix Jones getting closer to returning, forget it -- Jason Garrett will be fired mid-game if he doesn't keep feeding Murray. I keep saying it -- plenty of owners are going to look back at this season and say the team that won it all had its season turn around when Murray was acquired in free agency. …