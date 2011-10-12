Helter-skelter Texans face statement game

Why to watch
These two teams played a thrilling Monday night game late last season, which Baltimore won on an interception return for a TD in overtime. This also pits Arian Foster vs. the NFL's second-best rushing defense.
Inside story
Timing is everything. Baltimore getting healthy off a bye and should get four key starters/contributors back. The Texans face their third straight very physical team and are starting to get beat up, losing Mario Williams and Andre Johnson recently. The helter-skelter Texans could make a big statement here, winning in a place that is very hostile to visitors.