Helmet technology is focus at NFL injury prevention conference

Much remains to be learned about how individuals vary in regards to concussions, with the doctors assembled here pointing to certain genetic predilections being at work, perhaps, in some cases to explain why some players bounce up from violent collisions and others suffer concussions from what appear to be far more innocuous hits. Committee member Dr. Kevin Guskiewicz mentioned several times the need to gather more information on concussions by "positional change," and that one design of helmet might make better sense for a receiver, for instance, and another for a lineman ("different helmets by position," as he put it).