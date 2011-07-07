Hello, Hasselbeck? Titans would be wise to sign veteran QB

That's why it is imperative that the Titans sign Matt Hasselbeck, the longtime Seattle Seahawks signal-caller who will be a free agent, or another veteran once the lockout ends. Hasselbeck makes the most sense because of his longstanding relationship with Titans general manager Mike Reinfeldt and proven track record as a starter. Even though coordinator Chris Palmer's system would be slightly different than Hasselbeck's preferred West Coast scheme, the veteran's experience and skills should allow him to easily assimilate into Tennessee's offense.