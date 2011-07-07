 Skip to main content
Advertising

Hello, Hasselbeck? Titans would be wise to sign veteran QB

Published: Jul 07, 2011 at 10:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Kerry Collins' surprising retirement Thursday will force the Tennessee Titans to alter their plans at quarterback.

The team originally wanted to slowly groom Jake Locker, the eighth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, until he was ready to play, but the loss of Collins could force the rookie on the field this season. Although the recent trend of playing first-year quarterbacks has been positive, Locker isn't nearly as polished as Sam Bradford, Mark Sanchez and Matthew Stafford.

Locker enters the NFL with a host of flaws as a pocket passer. He has issues with his accuracy and timing, and he isn't ready for the speed of the pro game. If the Titans are forced to immediately play him, they will struggle mightily unless Chris Johnson is able to post another 2,000-yard rushing season.

That's why it is imperative that the Titans sign Matt Hasselbeck, the longtime Seattle Seahawks signal-caller who will be a free agent, or another veteran once the lockout ends. Hasselbeck makes the most sense because of his longstanding relationship with Titans general manager Mike Reinfeldt and proven track record as a starter. Even though coordinator Chris Palmer's system would be slightly different than Hasselbeck's preferred West Coast scheme, the veteran's experience and skills should allow him to easily assimilate into Tennessee's offense.

With CJ2K's presence forcing eight-man fronts on most downs, Hasselbeck could experience a rebirth in Nashville. That's why the Titans' backup plans should begin and end with Hasselbeck.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs, Chris Jones agree to five-year deal with practically $95 million guaranteed

Defensive tackle Chris Jones and the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a five-year deal that practically includes $95 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Seahawks, WR Tyler Lockett agree to two-year restructured contract worth $30 million

The Seattle Seahawks and wide receiver Tyler Lockett agree to a two-year restructured contract worth $30 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Broncos in process of trading WR Jerry Jeudy to Browns for 2024 fifth-, sixth-round picks

The Denver Broncos are in the process of trading star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for the No. 135 (fifth-round) and No. 202 (sixth round) picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.