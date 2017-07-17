Around the NFL

Hekker: Jared Goff has 'grown a ton' this offseason

Published: Jul 17, 2017 at 02:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Los Angeles Rams hired first-year coach Sean McVay to flip the switch on an offense that sputtered for years under the previous regime.

For the attack to take off, second-year quarterback Jared Goff must make a major leap after struggling through his seven starts in 2016. Teammate Johnny Hekker believes Rams fans will notice a difference right away.

"He's grown a ton and he's worked very hard this offseason to be more physically and mentally prepared," Hekker, the team's punter, told The Reynolds Report, via gridiron-magazine.com. "The confidence levels about him are much higher than when he first came in."

Goff didn't even toss a regular-season pass until late November. Authoring an 0-7 record as a starter, the top pick in last year's draft threw just five touchdowns along the way while generating a passer rating of 63.6.

"Your world sort of spins when you get into the NFL and you don't know what to expect," Hekker said. "He seems much more prepared coming into this season and just looking much sharper, so I'm excited to see what he has for us this season."

On a hopeful note, Goff displayed exciting arm talent in spurts and now finds himself paired with a coach in McVay who did an excellent job of developing Kirk Cousins in Washington.

The hope in Los Angeles is Goff will begin looking like the first pick in the draft sooner than later. If he fails to do that in 2017, the Rams have a major issue on their hands.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bucs OC Dave Canales believes QB Kyle Trask has 'real starting-level talent'

Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask may've lost the preseason competition to Baker Mayfield, but OC Dave Canales was encouraged the third-year pro's growth throughout training camp in 2023.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Not playing in preseason allowed me to focus on Week 1 

With the regular season approaching, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says not playing in the preseason allowed him to focus on the season opener versus the New York Giants.
news

Mike Tomlin on playing Steelers starters in preseason: 'It's difficult to box without sparring'

After ending the 2023 preseason undefeated, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the three games helped the team to "sharpen our swords" for the regular season.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Thursday doubleheader

The third and final week of the 2023 preseason began with wins for the Steelers and Colts on a Thursday night doubleheader. 
news

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson shows improved confidence, poise in preseason finale vs. Eagles

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson showed improved confidence and poise in Thursday preseason finale vs. Eagles, playing the full first half and leading three scoring drives.
news

Browns trading QB Joshua Dobbs, 2024 seventh-round pick to Cardinals for 2024 fifth-rounder

The Cleveland Browns are trading quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. Arizona, which will receive a 2024 seventh-round pick in addition to Dobbs, will send a 2024 fifth-round pick to Cleveland.
news

Chargers to retire numbers of Hall of Fame teammates WR Charlie Joiner, TE Kellen Winslow

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to retire the numbers of former teammates wide receiver Charlie Joiner and tight end Kellen Winslow at halftime during the team's Week 1 game versus the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 10. 
news

Steve Sidwell, defensive coordinator for Saints' 'Dome Patrol,' dies at 78

Steve Sidwell, who was a defensive coordinator for four teams in a 21-year NFL career, died Wednesday night, the New Orleans Saints announced. He was 78. 
news

Cardinals trade OT Josh Jones to Texans, continue day of deals

The Arizona Cardinals traded offensive tackle Josh Jones and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for a fifth-rounder on Thursday, the team announced.
news

Ravens to induct Terrell Suggs into team's Ring of Honor

The Ravens are inducting linebacker Terrell Suggs into the club's ring of honor on Oct. 22, the team announced on Thursday.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy expected to miss multiple weeks with hamstring injury; Week 1 status in doubt

Jerry Jeudy suffered a moderate hamstring injury during Thursday's practice and his status for the team's regular-season opener on Sept. 10 is in jeopardy, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.