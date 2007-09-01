Heisman winner Troy Smith survives Ravens' final cuts

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Heisman Trophy winner Troy Smith made the Baltimore Ravens' final roster Saturday as the team's third-string quarterback.
The former Ohio State star was not among the 20 players released as the defending AFC North champions cut the roster down to the mandatory 53-man limit.
Among the notable cuts were former starting wide receiver Clarence Moore; offensive guard Brian Rimpf; running back Cory Ross, who led the Ravens in rushing this preseason; and cornerback Evan Oglesby.
Since arriving at training camp, Smith has impressed his teammates with his attitude, work ethic and arm strength while struggling with his accuracy and decision-making. Smith completed 11 of 18 passes for 86 yards in a 13-10 loss Friday night to the Atlanta Falcons to conclude the preseason, but was sacked four times and intercepted once.
Smith signed a three-year contract in July that included a $105,000 signing bonus.
"I've got to continue to be the first one there and the last one to leave, and I will continue to do that," Smith said.
The Ravens also cut defensive tackles Anthony Bryant and Keyonta Marshall; wide receivers Romby Bryant, Damien Linson and Matt Willis; defensive tackle Atiyyah Ellison; linebackers Jamar Enzor, Joe Martin and Ryan Riddle; offensive tackles Mike Kracalik and Chris Pino; guard Ikechuku Ndukwe; defensive end Bill Swancutt; tight ends Kendrick Ballantyne and Marcus Freeman; and cornerback Willie Gaston,
