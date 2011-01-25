Heisman winner Newton working with QB coach in San Diego

Published: Jan 25, 2011 at 02:24 PM

Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton is working with quarterbacks coach George Whitfield Jr. leading up to the NFL combine, and NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora says scouts around the league are questioning his decision.

One of Newton's agents, Bus Cook, said Monday that Newton is in San Diego with Whitfield, who worked with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during his four-game suspension.

Newton is skipping his senior year at Auburn University to enter the draft after leading the Tigers to Southeastern Conference and national championships during his lone season at the school.

La Canfora reports that several NFL scouts have questioned the wisdom of Newton working out with Whitfield rather than at a larger combine-specific facility and wonder if Newton will receive the mental and psychological training that might be required.

There also is concern, La Canfora reported, about Newton's father, Cecil, a controversial figure in his son's recruitment to Auburn.

Newton won the Heisman and Maxwell player-of-the-year awards, along with the Davey O'Brien and Manning awards as college football's top quarterback.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

