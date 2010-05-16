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Heckert: Browns not interested in T.O., who's still on market

Published: May 16, 2010 at 06:49 AM

Terrell Owens has yet to find a home this offseason, and he now can count out the Cleveland Browns.

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Even with all of his athletic accomplishments at Kent State, Josh Cribbs' greatest moment as a Golden Flash might have come Saturday afternoon when he received his degree in communication studies from the school. **More ...**

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Browns general manager Tom Heckert told The Cleveland Plain Dealer that while he hasn't ruled out adding a veteran wide receiver, Owens is "not on our radar."

Owens, 36, has received limited interest in free agency, likely because of his declining production, age and past history of being a distraction in the locker room. Owens also is reportedly seeking $5 million per season.

Owens has played with four teams throughout a brilliant 14-year career, and despite being one of the league's older players, he has proven impressively durable, missing only one game during the past four seasons.

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora believes Jacksonville could be a landing spot for Owens, while NFL.com analyst Pat Kirwan sees Chicago as a possible fit.

The Browns, though, have a young group of receivers -- including Josh Cribbs, Mohamed Massaquoi and Brian Robiskie -- on a roster being rebuilt by Heckert and team president Mike Holmgren.

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