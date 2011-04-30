Hearing footsteps? Brady says he plans to play 10 more years

At 6-foot-6 and 238 pounds, Mallett is tough to bring down -- but also not very elusive. And with Brady still at the top of his game, the selection of Mallett has some people scratching their heads. Then again, when Brady suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 2008 opener, the Patriots relied on backup Matt Cassel for the rest of the season. Cassel and the Patriots fell just short of the playoffs with an 11-5 record.