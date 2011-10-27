Heap hopes injury doesn't spoil chance to get back at Ravens

Published: Oct 27, 2011 at 07:05 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Todd Heap has been looking forward to Arizona's game at Baltimore pretty much from the day he signed with the Cardinals.

Now that the game is this Sunday, the uncertainty of his health adds to his anticipation. The big tight end has missed the last two games because of a sore left hamstring, but is cautiously optimistic he can play against the team that, to his great surprise, released him after 10 seasons.

"It's something that hit it out of left field," Heap said. "I didn't see it coming. I just had to take it all in stride. Any time something like that happens, you look forward, you kind of try to move forward and see what's next for you and try not to look back."

Heap's move was to come home to Arizona, where he grew up and was a star at Arizona State, and sign with the Cardinals. Although his best days may have been behind him, his addition gave Arizona a tight end weapon that the franchise long had lacked.

But it hasn't had much of a chance to materialize. Heap has 13 catches, still tied for third-most on the team, through four games, averaging 11.5 yards per catch. With the addition of Jeff King and rookie Rob Housler, Arizona used several multiple-tight end sets.

Heap practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday.

Coach Ken Whisenhunt hopes Heap can play at least a limited role against the Ravens to help a Cardinals team that has lost five straight -- 10 in a row on the road -- and will be facing a defense as fierce as any in the league.

"Todd started off gangbusters for us, making some plays, so it always hurts when you don't have that kind of guy," Whisenhunt said after Thursday's practice. "I've been happy with Rob in his advancement but Rob hasn't been in the league and had the productive years like Todd has, so it always hurts."

Whisenhunt said that Heap's health on Friday and Saturday will go a long way in determining whether he can play against the Ravens.

"I think if he can give us a little bit it's certainly a valuable part of it," the coach said, "especially if it's just the red zone or in third downs, something where he can use his experience to really help us in those type of critical situations."

Twice a Pro Bowl selection and a one-time All-Pro, Heap is the Ravens' career leader in touchdown receptions (41) and second in receptions (467) and yards receiving (5,492).

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears QB Justin Fields dealing with left shoulder dislocation

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with a left shoulder dislocation that he suffered during a Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Week 11 Monday night inactives: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

The official inactives for the San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh not committed to QB Zach Wilson as Week 12 starter: 'Not until I'm done evaluating everything'

Following a woeful loss where the Jets scored a season-low three points, coach Robert Saleh would not commit to QB Zach Wilson being the starter in Week 12 until he evaluates the tape.

news

Commanders activate DE Chase Young to 53-man roster a year after knee injury

The Washington Commanders officially activated pass rusher Chase Young to the 53-man roster, head coach Ron Rivera announced on Monday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE