Healthy sign for Broncos: Dumervil, Williams and Bailey all back

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos had their top three defensive players on the field together Wednesday for the first time since training camp.
Now, the question is: Will they have Elvis Dumervil (shoulder), Champ Bailey (hamstring) and D.J. Williams (elbow) suited up to face the Green Bay Packers (3-0) this weekend?
"We need to be at full throttle against this team," Dumervil said.
Williams, their weakside linebacker and leading tackler in three of the last four seasons, went down in the preseason with a dislocated right elbow.
Dumervil, their relentless pass-rusher who led the league in sacks in 2009 before missing last season with a chest injury, got hurt in practice before the opener and played only sparingly against Oakland after aggravating the injury, which kept him out the next two weeks.
Bailey, their perennial Pro Bowl left cornerback who added nickel back duties to his plate this year, has also missed the last two games after pulling his left hamstring making a touchdown-saving tackle on Darren McFadden.
"Like anything else, you feel more comfortable in the fight when you have all your troops with you," coach John Fox said. "So I think they were a welcome addition, for sure."
"I think the (second-stringers) stepped up and did a good job," Dumervil said. "But it's always good to have all your guys in there."
Dumervil also practiced Wednesday and Thursday of last week only to shut it down Friday and miss the Broncos' 17-14 loss at Tennessee. He said that shouldn't be the case this time.
"It felt good today going out to practice, I didn't feel anything, so I'm looking forward to playing this week," he said.
