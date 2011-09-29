Healthy sign for Broncos: Dumervil, Williams and Bailey all back

Published: Sep 28, 2011 at 10:59 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos had their top three defensive players on the field together Wednesday for the first time since training camp.

Now, the question is: Will they have Elvis Dumervil (shoulder), Champ Bailey (hamstring) and D.J. Williams (elbow) suited up to face the Green Bay Packers (3-0) this weekend?

"We need to be at full throttle against this team," Dumervil said.

That's something the Broncos (1-2) haven't been all season.

Williams, their weakside linebacker and leading tackler in three of the last four seasons, went down in the preseason with a dislocated right elbow.

Dumervil, their relentless pass-rusher who led the league in sacks in 2009 before missing last season with a chest injury, got hurt in practice before the opener and played only sparingly against Oakland after aggravating the injury, which kept him out the next two weeks.

Bailey, their perennial Pro Bowl left cornerback who added nickel back duties to his plate this year, has also missed the last two games after pulling his left hamstring making a touchdown-saving tackle on Darren McFadden.

"Like anything else, you feel more comfortable in the fight when you have all your troops with you," coach John Fox said. "So I think they were a welcome addition, for sure."

"I think the (second-stringers) stepped up and did a good job," Dumervil said. "But it's always good to have all your guys in there."

Dumervil also practiced Wednesday and Thursday of last week only to shut it down Friday and miss the Broncos' 17-14 loss at Tennessee. He said that shouldn't be the case this time.

"It felt good today going out to practice, I didn't feel anything, so I'm looking forward to playing this week," he said.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (quad) downgraded to out vs. 49ers; Quenton Nelson activated from injured reserve

﻿Colts WR T.Y. Hilton﻿ (quad) has been downgraded to out versus the San Francisco 49ers while All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson has been activated from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 23

Wilson is having the pin removed from his middle finger within the next week and his original target date of a Week 10 return is still in sight, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday on Good Morning Football Weekend.
news

Cardinals' offensive vision finally coming to fruition; two post-hype breakouts

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks examines the Cardinals' offensive breakthrough in Year 3 of the Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray era. Plus, a look at two post-hype breakouts and why critics of Bill Belichick's fourth-down conservatism are wrong.
news

Trent Williams (ankle/elbow) doubtful with Jimmy Garoppolo returning as 49ers starting QB

Left tackle Trent Williams (elbow/ankle) did not participate in San Francisco's practice for a third straight day and drawing a doubtful designation, while quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) had no designation and rookie signal-caller Trey Lance (knee) is out.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW