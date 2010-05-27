Healthy Jacobs looks to have bounceback season for Giants

Arthroscopic surgery and a few missed games -- heck, even half a season's worth of missed games -- would have been preferable to the anguish of watching Jacobs plow into the line for a paltry 3.7 yards per carry in 2009 (1.3 yards per carry fewer than the season before). As the season wore on, it became painfully apparent that Jacobs was a shadow of the back who ran for 1,089 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2008 -- such a shadow that a guy with two bum wheels (Ahmad Bradshaw) outpointed him down the stretch.