Health & Safety Press Releases

Published: Aug 01, 2013 at 04:08 PM

Health and safety related press releases from the National Football League:

10/7/2015: UW Medicine to open Sports Health and Safety Institute

10/7/2015: American Heart Association, NFL expand Back To Sports Program

8/6/2015: NFL Partners With CFL On Concussion Testing.

7/23/2015 NFL & GE Announce Six Final Winners of $10 Million Head Health Challenge I

6/24/2015: NFL Foundation, National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA), Gatorade And Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS) Expand Commitment To Fund Athletic Trainers In Underserved High Schools Nationwide

3/9/2015 - NFL Legends Community Newsletter – March 2015

2/9/2015 - NFL Names Dr. Elizabeth Nabel First Chief Health And Medical Advisor

10/3/2014 - 2014 Health & Safety Annual Report

9/3/2014 - NFL Update—September 3, 2014

[9/3/2014 - NFL, USA FOOTBALL, Fuel Up to Play 60, and National Recreation and Park Association to Bring NFL FLAG Program to 500,000 Students in Schools and Recreation Centers Nationwide](http://nflcommunications.com/2014/09/03/nfl-usa-football-fuel-up-to-play-60-and-national-recreation-and-park-

association-to-bring-nfl-flag-program-to-500000-students-in-schools-and-recreation-centers-nationwide/)

8/6/2014 - NFL Update—August 6, 2014

7/24/2014 - ‘Heads Up Across America’ Premieres Monday, July 28 on NFL Network

7/9/2014 - NFL Update—July 9, 2014

7/2/2014 - NFL Update—July 2, 2014

6/25/2104 - Update on NFL Concussion Litigation

4/2/2014 - NFL Health and Safety Update—April 2, 2014

3/26/2014 - NFL Health and Safety Update—March 26, 2014

3/24/2014 - NFL Foundation Commits $45 Million to USA Football

3/19/2014 - NFL Health and Safety Update—March 19, 2014

3/12/2014 - NFL Health and Safety Update—March 12, 2014

3/05/2014 - NFL Health and Safety Update—March 5, 2014

2/26/2014 - NFL Health and Safety Update—February 26, 2014

[2/25/2014 - NFL, Under Armour and GE Receive More Than 450 Submissions to Head Health Challenge II](http://nflcommunications.com/2014/02/25/nfl-under-armour-and-ge-receive-more-than-450-submissions-to-head-health-

challenge-ii/)

2/19/2014 - NFL Health and Safety Update—February 19, 2014

2/12/2014 - NFL Health and Safety Update—February 12, 2014

2/5/2014 - NFL Health and Safety Update—February 5, 2014

1/30/2014 - NFL Health and Safety Press Conference

1/30/2014 - Mississippi Passes Youth Concussion Law

1/29/2014 - NFL Health and Safety Update—January 29, 2014

[1/23/2014 - GE & NFL Announce Sixteen Round One Winners of $20M Head Health Challenges](http://nflcommunications.com/2014/01/23/ge-nfl-announce-sixteen-round-one-winners-of-20m-head-health-

challenges/)

1/22/2014 - NFL Health and Safety Update—January 22, 2014

1/15/2014 - NFL Health and Safety Update—January 15, 2014

1/8/2014 - NFL Health and Safety Update—January 8, 2014

12/18/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—December 18, 2013

12/11/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—December 11, 2013

12/4/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—December 4, 2013

11/20/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—November 20, 2013

11/13/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—November 13, 2013

11/6/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—November 6, 2013

10/30/2013 - Study Calls for More Concussion Research

10/30/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—October 30, 2013

[10/28/2013 - NFL Names Patrick Kerney Vice President of Player Benefits and NFL Legends Operations](http://nflcommunications.com/2013/10/28/nfl-names-patrick-kerney-vice-president-of-player-benefits-and-nfl-legends-

operations/)

10/23/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—October 23, 2013

10/16/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—October 16, 2013

10/9/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—October 9, 2013

[10/8/2013 - American College Of Sports Medicine, National PTA And National Athletic Trainers' Association Officially Support USA Football's Heads Up Football Program](http://nflcommunications.com/2013/10/08/american-college-of-sports-medicine-national-pta-and-national-athletic-trainers-

association-officially-support-usa-footballs-heads-up-football-program/)

10/2/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—October 2, 2013

9/25/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—September 25, 2013

[9/25/2013 - Transcript: Roger Goodell, Dr. John York, Rich McKay and Jeff Miller on NFL Player Health and Safety Initiatives](http://nflcommunications.com/2013/09/25/transcript-roger-goodell-dr-john-york-rich-mckay-and-jeff-miller-on-nfl-player-

health-and-safety-initiatives/)

9/18/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—September 18, 2013

9/11/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—September 11, 2013

[9/4/2013 - NFL, Under Armour and GE Seek Ideas to Accelerate Concussion Research, Prevention, Diagnosis & Treatment](http://nflcommunications.com/2013/09/04/nfl-under-armour-and-ge-seek-ideas-to-accelerate-concussion-research-prevention-

diagnosis-treatment/)

9/4/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—September 4, 2013

8/29/2013 - Settlement of Concussion Litigation

8/28/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—August 28, 2013

[8/21/2013 - Houston Texans Defensive End Antonio Smith Suspended for Final Two Preseason Games & One Regular-Season Game for Violation of Player Safety Rules](http://nflcommunications.com/2013/08/21/houston-texans-defensive-end-antonio-smith-suspended-for-final-two-preseason-

games-one-regular-season-game-for-violation-of-player-safety-rules/)

8/21/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—August 21, 2013

8/14/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—August 14, 2013

8/7/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—August 7, 2013

[8/1/2013 - Pop Warner, USA's Oldest Youth Football Organization, Partners with NFL and USA Football's Heads Up Football Program](http://nflcommunications.com/2013/08/01/pop-warner-usas-oldest-youth-football-organization-partners-with-nfl-and-usa-

footballs-heads-up-football-program/)

7/31/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—July 31, 2013

7/24/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—July 24, 2013

7/22/2013 - NFL Launches Legends Program for Former Players

7/17/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—July 17, 2013

7/15/2013 - NFL Foundation and USA Football Host Youth Summit

7/10/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—July 10, 2013

7/3/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—July 3, 2013

6/26/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—June 26, 2013

6/19/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—June 19, 2013

6/12/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—June 12, 2013

6/5/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—June 5, 2013

5/22/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—May 22, 2013

[5/16/2013 - National Football League Foundation Names Jason Taylor to Board of Directors](http://nflcommunications.com/2013/05/16/national-football-league-foundation-names-jason-taylor-to-board-of-

directors/)

5/16/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—May 16, 2013

5/8/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—May 8, 2013

[5/7/2013 - More Than 50 Former NFL Players to Participate in USA Football's Heads Up Football Ambassador Clinic](http://nflcommunications.com/2013/05/07/more-than-50-former-nfl-players-to-participate-in-usa-footballs-heads-up-

football-ambassador-clinic/)

5/1/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—May 1, 2013

4/24/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—April 24, 2013

[4/24/2013 - More than 900 youth leagues commit to safer football through USA Football's Heads Up Football program](http://nflcommunications.com/2013/04/24/more-than-900-youth-leagues-commit-to-safer-football-through-usa-footballs-

heads-up-football-program/)

4/17/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—April 17, 2013

4/10/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—April 10, 2013

[4/3/2013 - Foundation for the NIH Joins NIH in Seeking Proposals to Study Sports-Related Brain Injuries](http://nflcommunications.com/2013/04/03/foundation-for-the-nih-joins-nih-in-seeking-proposals-to-study-sports-related-

brain-injuries/)

4/3/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—April 3, 2013

3/27/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—March 27, 2013

3/20/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—March 20, 2013

3/13/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—March 13, 2013

[3/11/2013 - NFL fans received note from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the Head Health Initiative with General Electric & Under Armour](http://nflcommunications.com/2013/03/11/nfl-fans-received-note-from-nfl-commissioner-roger-goodell-about-the-head-

health-initiative-with-general-electric-under-armour/)

[3/11/2013 - GE, NFL & Leading Healthcare Experts Team Up to Accelerate Concussion Research, Diagnosis & Treatment](http://nflcommunications.com/2013/03/11/ge-nfl-leading-healthcare-experts-team-up-to-accelerate-concussion-research-

diagnosis-treatment/)

3/6/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—March 6, 2013

2/27/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—February 27, 2013

[2/27/2013 - USA Football to Lead Player Safety on Youth Level Through Heads Up Football Program's Master Trainers](http://nflcommunications.com/2013/02/27/usa-football-to-lead-player-safety-on-youth-level-through-heads-up-football-

programs-master-trainers/)

2/20/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—February 20, 2013

2/13/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—February 13, 2013

2/6/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update—February 6, 2013

1/31/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update — January 31, 2013

1/23/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update — January 23, 2013

1/16/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update — January 16, 2013

1/10/2013 - NFL Statement on NIH finding

1/9/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update — January 9, 2013

[1/8/2013 - 40 Finalists Qualify for NFL Punt, Pass And Kick National Finals Prior to NFC Divisional Playoff Game in Atlanta](http://nflcommunications.com/2013/01/08/40-finalists-qualify-for-nfl-punt-pass-and-kick-national-finals-prior-to-nfc-

divisional-playoff-game-in-atlanta/)

1/2/2013 - NFL Health and Safety Update — January 2, 2013

