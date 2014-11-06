Heads Up pioneering school district explains program to area parents

Published: Nov 06, 2014 at 04:51 AM

Thursday's Heads Up Football news:

  • The Fairfax (Virginia) Times reported on a parents clinic sponsored by the Fairfax County Public Schools that explained many of the aspects of Heads Up Football, FCPS Athletic Safety Consultant Dick Adams.
  • USA Football's Fundamentals Blog wrote about how to properly store football equipment for the offseason, talking to Kyle Borland, the vice president of institutional sales for equipment manufacturer Riddell.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

