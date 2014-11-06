Heads Up pioneering school district explains program to area parents

Thursday's Heads Up Football news:
- The Fairfax (Virginia) Times reported on a parents clinic sponsored by the Fairfax County Public Schools that explained many of the aspects of Heads Up Football, FCPS Athletic Safety Consultant Dick Adams.
- USA Football's Fundamentals Blog wrote about how to properly store football equipment for the offseason, talking to Kyle Borland, the vice president of institutional sales for equipment manufacturer Riddell.
- Oregon State quarterback Sean Mannion's pass play was the USA Football/Pac-12 Fundamental Play of the Week.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor