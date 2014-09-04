Heads Up Football prevents injuries in Texas, California youth leagues

Thursday's Heads Up Football news:
- KFOX-TV in El Paso, Texas, reported that using the Heads Up Football program is already preventing injuries, talking to Paula Powell, assistant director of Parks and Recreation
- The Hanford (Calif.) Sentinel reported that how local coaches are taking safety seriously by using the Heads Up Football program.
- The Indianapolis Recorder featured how Heads Up Football helped four Indianapolis youth leagues band together and survive.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor