Heads Up Football master trainer: Oregon should adopt program

Friday's Heads Up Football news:
- The Oregonian looked at what the National Federation of State High School Associations is doing to make the game safer, including using Heads Up Football.
- Sports Illustrated Kids covered Bill Cowher's visit to a football practice in New York's Brooklyn borough and how Heads Up Football is making the game safer for kids.
- Patch.com in Wyckoff, N.J., reported the Franklin Lakes youth football program is a candidate for free equipment and recognition from USA Football and the New York Giants.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor