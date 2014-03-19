Heads Up Football event gets 176 moms active at Falcons camp

Published: Mar 19, 2014 at 05:22 AM

The Associated Press

ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- Deanna Kathumbi-Jackson feels better about letting her young sons play tackle football.

"I wanted to hear a little bit more about safety as my children are going into tackle football as opposed to flag," she said. "I didn't know what they would teach us tonight, but this has exceeded my expectations."

Kathumbi-Jackson was one of 176 mothers who attended a youth football safety clinic hosted by the Atlanta Falcons at Kings Ridge Christian School on Tuesday night.

The purpose was to educate mothers on concussion symptoms, proper tackling techniques and correct fitting of helmets and pads as the NFL seeks to keep the sport growing amid lawsuits brought by former players during the last few years.

Falcons neurologist Kaveh Khajavi, USA Football Heads Up manager Michael Haynes and USA Football master trainer Buddy Curry spoke to the women about the different nuances of playing football safely.

Brian Parker of the Taylor Hooton Foundation discussed dietary supplements and the dangers of performance enhancing drugs.

On the field, Falcons safety William Moore and former Falcons cornerback Bobby Butler were among 16 current and former players who showed moms how youngsters should lead with their shoulder pads instead of their heads when tackling.

Tuesday's event was part of USA Football's youth player safety program and one of many workshops held nationwide for its Heads Up Football initiative.

Curry, a former Falcons linebacker, works with his foundation, Kids and Pros, believes the NFL is doing what's necessary to show parents how they can best protect children in an often violent sport.

"I know it's making a difference," Curry said. "We're informing kids, parents and coaches to give them a different perspective to make better decisions. There's a lot of fear out there because a lot of people don't know the accurate information.

"What the NFL is doing is they're getting to the grassroots level. We're doing this all of over the state of Georgia to teach parents so we can calm some of these fears because the NFL does care."

Moore, who accumulated over $75,000 in fines for illegal hits last year, said the best way to change the sport is to teach kids early not to lead with their heads when tackling.

"The league is doing the right thing," he said. "Some of us who grew up playing the game were taught a certain way to hit, and the NFL is right to change the culture."

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bengals' Wild Card victory over Raiders

It's been 31 years since the Cincinnati Bengals won a playoff game. On Saturday, the club finally ended that lengthy drought.
news

NFL declines to comment on apparent errant whistle during controversial Bengals TD vs. Raiders

The NFL declined to comment on what appeared to be an errant whistle blown during a first-half Joe Burrow touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd in Saturday's wild-card game between the Raiders and Bengals.
news

Texans interview former Steelers WR Hines Ward for head coaching job

The Houston Texans announced Hines Ward and Joe Lombardi have interviewed for their head coaching position. 
news

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette not activated from IR, unavailable vs. Eagles

The Buccaneers will begin their playoff push without another one of their primary weapons. RB ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ was not activated from injured reserve by Saturday's deadline, making him unavailable for Sunday's wild-card game versus the Eagles.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW