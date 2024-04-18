Headliners revealed for NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bud Light 

NEW YORK -- The NFL revealed the headlining acts for the NFL Draft Concert Series, which will take place as part of the 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light from April 25-27.

Spotlighting Detroit's vibrant music scene throughout the three-day event, the NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bud Light will feature performances from Big Sean, Detroit Youth Choir and Bazzi.

"With the Draft coming to Detroit, we knew the importance of representing the rich cultural history and music legacy of this city as part of our NFL Draft Concert Series," said Tim Tubito, director of event presentation and content at the NFL. "With an incredible lineup of headliners who all hail from the region, we're excited for these great artists to help us create an amazing on-site experience for our fans and prospects."

To kick off day one, Detroit native Big Sean will take the stage at 6:15 p.m. ET before Draft selections begin on Thursday, April 25. As a multi-platinum artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Big Sean has solidified himself as an elite rapper and voice of culture since he emerged in 2011, building an audience of nearly 50 million across his channels.

On day two, the Detroit Youth Choir will perform at 6:00 p.m. ET before the Draft selections on Friday, April 26. Teaching and developing students through music education, dance and theatrical arts, the Choir's vision is to offer the youth of Metro Detroit a world-class performing arts experience that develops their creative skills and talents. A special guest appearance by the NFL Player's Choir will take place at the end of the Detroit Youth Choir's performance.

After Rounds 2-3 on Friday, April 26, a post-Draft fireworks show and tribute to Detroit music will take place.

After the Draft selections conclude on Saturday, April 27, Bazzi, Michigan-born and Los Angeles-based multiplatinum singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer, will close out the 2024 Draft Concert Series. Since releasing his 2018 smash single "Mine," which went quintuple-platinum and broke into the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, Bazzi has generated billions of streams, sold out shows and most recently released his third full-length album "Infinite Dream."

"Bud Light is committed to making great football moments even easier to enjoy, and the NFL Draft is one of the most celebrated and most defining events for fans, players and teams alike," said Todd Allen, Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light. "We couldn't be prouder to be presenting sponsor of the NFL Draft and to bring easy enjoyment to NFL fans all weekend long in Motor City."

All performances as part of the NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bud Light will take place at the Draft Theater in front of the award-winning Campus Martius Park. General fan viewing for the Draft Concert Series is free, standing room only and will be on a first-come first-served basis. The area will remain open throughout Draft programming. For free entry, fans must download the NFL OnePass app or on the web at NFL.com/DraftAccess.

The NFL recently announced Detroit artist Angela Davis will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and Caleb Carroll, a native of metro Detroit and a fan-favorite performer at Detroit Lions games, will sing the national anthem from the Draft Theater stage on day one.

In addition to the live performances fans will get to see, the NFL Draft Experience presented by Rocket Mortgage - the league's ultimate fan festival - will be free and open to the public from April 25-27. Hart Plaza will host Draft Experience Presented by Rocket Mortgage, including games, exhibits, player appearances and sponsor experiences. The NFL Play Football field at Corner Ballpark presented by StatusPRO will host youth-focused activities, including NFL FLAG skills and drills and football clinics. Fans are encouraged to plan ahead, as capacity is limited, and admission will be on a first-come first-served basis.

NFL DRAFT EXPERIENCE PRESENTED BY ROCKET MORTGAGE - HOURS OF OPERATION

DATE HOURS OF OPERATION

Thursday, April 25 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET

Friday, April 26 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 27 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

PLAY FOOTBALL FIELD AT CORNER BALLPARK PRESENTED BY STATUSPRO

DATE HOURS OF OPERATION

Thursday, April 25 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET

Friday, April 26 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 27 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

NFL DRAFT PROGRAMMING - TIMING

DATE TIMING (ESTIMATED)

Thursday, April 25 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET

Friday, April 26 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 27 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

For more information on the 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light, fans should visit nfl.com/draft/event-info and download the NFL OnePass app or on the web at NFL.com/DraftAccess. All adults are required to register for free entry to the NFL Draft but can also register up to five children to get into the event. Please note the Draft site has limited capacity, and OnePass registration does not guarantee entry, as admission is on a first-come first-served basis. For those without a smartphone, registration on site via Fan Services staff is also permitted.

The NFL Draft presented by Bud Light is a fully accessible event. For more details on mobility assistance, parking, transportation options and road closures, fans can check the Know Before You Go information, which will be released over the coming weeks.

The NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will be broadcast live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and streamed on NFL+ beginning Thursday, April 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET with the first round, followed by Rounds 2-3 Friday, April 26 at 7:00 p.m. ET and Rounds 4-7 Saturday, April 27 at noon ET from Detroit.

About Big Sean

Multi-platinum artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist Big Sean consistently asserts himself as an elite rapper and a vital voice for the culture, at large, since he emerged in 2011, with his platinum debut album Finally Famous on Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam imprint. The album spun off consecutive top-charted pop/R&B/rap crossover smashes with "My Last" featuring Chris Brown (platinum), "Marvin & Chardonnay" featuring Kanye West and Roscoe Dash (platinum), and "Dance (A$$)" featuring Nicki Minaj (4x-platinum). Sean was a major collaborator on Kanye's groundbreaking Cruel Summer album in 2012, and shared multi-platinum success with Kanye on the Grammy®-nominated "Mercy" (also featuring Pusha T and 2 Chainz), and "Clique" (with Jay-Z). Sean's Hall Of Fame album followed in 2013, including "Guap" (platinum) and "Beware" featuring Lil Wayne and Jhené Aiko (3x-platinum). Dark Sky Paradise (2015) was Sean's first platinum album to debut #1 on the charts. It reigned on the charts with the #1 "IDFWU" featuring E-40 (8x-platinum), "Blessings" featuring Drake and Kanye West (4x-platinum), and "One Man Can Change the World" featuring Kanye West and John Legend (platinum). I Decided. (released Feb 2017, platinum) debuted at #1 on the momentum of the two pre-order instant grat tracks that turned into smash singles, "Bounce Back" (6x-platinum with over 1.7 Billion streams globally), and "Moves" (2x-platinum). In 2020, he logged his third consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard Top 200 and fifth straight #1 entry on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart with the critically acclaimed Detroit 2.

Beyond selling out worldwide tours, the Detroit native recently announced his debut book GO HIGHER: Five Practices for Purpose, Success, and Inner Peace, which will be published on October 8, 2024, via Simon Element, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. Sean was also appointed Creative Director of Innovation for the Detroit Pistons. He made a successful foray into film/TV - starring in the animated film Dog Gone Trouble, which hit #1 on Netflix, as well as appearing in Lena Waithe's comedy series Twenties on BET. Attracting an audience of nearly 50 million across channels, Sean leverages his platform to give back. He runs his own 501(c)3 non-profit organization, the Sean Anderson Foundation, which assists in the education, health, safety and well-being of school aged youth in underserved communities across the country.

About Detroit Youth Choir

The Detroit Youth Concert Choir & Performing Arts Company (DYC) is a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization that services young people throughout the Detroit Metropolitan area. The Detroit Youth Choir teaches and develops students through music education, dance, and theatrical arts. Our program is designed for youth between the ages of 8-18.

The Detroit Youth Choir vision is to offer the youth of Metro Detroit a world-class performing arts experience that develops their creative skills and talents.

The Detroit Youth Choir has performed at various events around the city of Detroit, nationally, and internationally. DYC had the opportunity to perform at the Michigan Outdoor Adventure Center's ribbon-cutting ceremony before Governor Rick Snyder and Mayor Mike Duggan. We also performed at the Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony before many celebrities, dignitaries, and pioneers of the music industry.

The Detroit Youth Choir has had major accomplishments. They participated in a documentary IMAX film titled "America's Musical Journey", which has been shown in all IMAX theatres across the U.S The choir also recorded with the UK group The Go! Team and was featured on seven songs on The Go! Team's album. The Detroit Youth Choir entered the national competition America's Got Talent where the choir traveled Los Angeles, CA and reached 2nd place. The organization has performed for other local organizations such as; Spectrum Children Services, Detroit Pistons, U of M Basketball Club Ann Arbor, FCAAN, BCBS, DTE, Cleveland Cavaliers, Scholars for Dollars, Focus Hope, Arise Detroit, A.I.M. Youth Conference, The D-drop New Year's Eve Celebration, IMPACT TV, Light up Detroit organization, Youth Development Commission of Detroit and The Detroit Public Library.

Performed at the 2023 DECA International Conference opening session before an audience of 24,000 attendees, in Orlando at the Orange County Convention Center.

About Bazzi

For Bazzi, magic alchemizes emotion into music. The Michigan-born and Los Angeles-based multiplatinum singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer molds skyscraping pop melodies, otherworldly R&B grooves, and adventurous alternative soundscapes into a reflection of his feelings. Bazzi has artfully and eloquently converted emotion into anthems since his emergence in 2017. His 2018 smash single "Mine" went quintuple-platinum and broke into the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 as it paved the way for his platinum-certified full-length debut album, COSMIC. Blasting off to the forefront of popular music and culture, his dynamic catalog expanded to include the quadruple-platinum "Beautiful" [feat. Camila Cabello], platinum-certified "Paradise," "Why?," and "I.F.L.Y.," and gold-certified "3:15," "Myself," and "Honest. After generating billions of streams, selling out shows everywhere, and earning acclaim from Billboard, The FADER, Rolling Stone, and more, he harnesses the power of this magic like never before on his third full-length album, Infinite Dream, including the singles "Heaven," "Only Fan," and more. As he prepares to release new music this year, Bazzi enters a new chapter, promising to continue captivating audiences with his unique blend of genres and heartfelt storytelling.

About Angela Davis

Angela Davis is an educator, recording artist, and alumna of the University of Michigan and Wayne State University.