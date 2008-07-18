Heading into training camp, Ravens still unsure of starting QB

Who will take the most reps in the red jersey?

The quarterback competition in Baltimore is wide open, as either sixth-year veteran Kyle Boller, second-year man Troy Smith or rookie Joe Flacco will end up in charge of an offense that ranked as the 10th-worst in the league last year. Neither Boller nor Smith excelled when given the opportunity in 2007, but Cameron's new system may allow one of these QBs to find his comfort zone during training camp.