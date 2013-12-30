Head, Neck Committee doctors explain sideline protocol at combine

During a demonstration at the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine, Dr. Stanley Herring and Dr. Margot Putukian of the Head, Neck and Spine Committee discussed sideline concussion protocol with Peter King of Sports Illustrated. Among other things, they showed him how the league's sideline protocol tablet app works.
Published: Dec 30, 2013 at 04:25 AM
