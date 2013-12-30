Head, Neck Committee doctors explain sideline protocol at combine

Published: Dec 30, 2013 at 04:25 AM

During a demonstration at the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine, Dr. Stanley Herring and Dr. Margot Putukian of the Head, Neck and Spine Committee discussed sideline concussion protocol with Peter King of Sports Illustrated. Among other things, they showed him how the league's sideline protocol tablet app works.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Peyton Manning 'can't fathom' Aaron Rodgers not playing in 2021

The latest to weigh in on the offseason's biggest story, Peyton Manning doesn't see Aaron Rodgers coming to Denver to play for the Broncos, but he "can't fathom" the Green Bay great not playing this year. 
news

Vikings LB Anthony Barr: 'We have a Super Bowl-winning team this year'

A 7-9 finish wasn't what the Vikings expected when embarking on the 2020 campaign, but it became their reality. Now that they've had an offseason to retool and get healthy, Anthony Barr has high hopes for his squad.
news

Seven NFL teams above 85 percent vaccination threshold with two weeks until training camp

Monday marks the deadline for players to get vaccinated to be cleared and avoid restrictions when most teams open training camp on July 27.

Tom Pelissero reports seven teams are above the 85% threshold for player vaccinations, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Alex Gibbs, innovative Broncos offensive line coach, dies at 80

The Denver Broncos and the NFL lost an influential figure on Monday. Longtime assistant coach Alex Gibbs died from complications from a stroke, the team announced. He was 80.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW