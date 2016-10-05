Head coach candidates: Josh McDaniels tops the list

Sean McDermott, defensive coordinator, Carolina Panthers: Our best guess is that McDermott would have been the head coach of an NFL team this year -- if not for the Panthers' prolific run last season. Carolina's 15-1 regular-season record put so much focus into the inevitable Super Bowl appearance that the defensive coordinator kept his head in the playbook for the most part. We've seen this trend emerging over the last few years: Teams wanting the "hot" assistant usually have to wait until he cools down for a really good look. Yes, the Panthers are 1-3 and just gave up 300 yards to Julio Jones in one game, but the scheme is still highly sought after, as is McDermott's demeanor.