He took his heart to S.F., now Rogers fires away at Redskins

"They brought in so many guys and gave them all the money and lifted them up, and let guys go that they drafted and had been there," Rogers told Sirius XM NFL Radio Wednesday night, according to Fox Sports. "I really wasn't finding them building a team that way. Of course, you're going to need free agents and some spots you need to fill. But you need to take care of your guys. Take care of home and not let them go. That's how you build."