He's back! Seahawks sign veteran guard J.R. Sweezy

The Seahawks originally drafted the 6-foot-5, 298-pound Sweezy in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft, and he spent four seasons in Seattle before signing a free-agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016. Injuries, however, hampered Sweezy's progress in Tampa Bay, where he dealt with a back injury in 2016 and a leg injury in 2017. The Buccaneers released him in late June.