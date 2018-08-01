Around the NFL

He's back! Seahawks sign veteran guard J.R. Sweezy

Published: Aug 01, 2018 at 09:26 AM
Herbie Teope

The Seattle Seahawks bolstered the offensive line with a familiar face.

The Seahawks signed guard J.R. Sweezy, the team announced Wednesday. To make room on the roster, the Seahawks waived guard Avery Young with an injured designation.

Sweezy, whom the Seahawks hosted on a free-agent visit in early July, returns to where his career began six years ago.

The Seahawks originally drafted the 6-foot-5, 298-pound Sweezy in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft, and he spent four seasons in Seattle before signing a free-agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016. Injuries, however, hampered Sweezy's progress in Tampa Bay, where he dealt with a back injury in 2016 and a leg injury in 2017. The Buccaneers released him in late June.

Whether Sweezy takes over a starting job on the Seahawks' offensive line remains unknown, but he provides veteran depth to a unit that also added D.J. Fluker during free agency.

On his career, Sweezy has appeared in 73 games with 63 starts, including 49 starts in Seattle.

