He's back: Peyton Manning returns to Broncos practice

Brock Osweilerwill start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he wasn't the only Broncos quarterback to suit up for Wednesday's practice:
As expected, Manning took part in his first on-field work since he was benched against the Chiefs last month after suffering a torn plantar fascia in his left foot. The veteran QB ran the scout team for Denver.
Coming off Sunday's loss to the Oakland Raiders, Osweiler will remain at the controls for at least another week. Coach Gary Kubiak has wisely refused to name a starter for the rest of the regular season, opening the door for a potential Manning return if Osweiler flounders in Week 15.
Osweiler hasn't been perfect, but Sunday's collapse against the Raiders doesn't sit on his shoulders alone. It would take an especially poor performance to flip back to Manning, who was painfully underwhelming prior to his exit from the lineup.
Kubiak finds himself in a delicate situation, but the Broncos can't afford to thrust Manning back onto the field as a simple show of respect. If they believe Osweiler gives them a better shot to run the offense and delve deep into January, the choice is clear.