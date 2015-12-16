Around the NFL

He's back: Peyton Manning returns to Broncos practice

Published: Dec 16, 2015 at 06:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Brock Osweilerwill start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he wasn't the only Broncos quarterback to suit up for Wednesday's practice:

As expected, Manning took part in his first on-field work since he was benched against the Chiefs last month after suffering a torn plantar fascia in his left foot. The veteran QB ran the scout team for Denver.

Coming off Sunday's loss to the Oakland Raiders, Osweiler will remain at the controls for at least another week. Coach Gary Kubiak has wisely refused to name a starter for the rest of the regular season, opening the door for a potential Manning return if Osweiler flounders in Week 15.

Osweiler hasn't been perfect, but Sunday's collapse against the Raiders doesn't sit on his shoulders alone. It would take an especially poor performance to flip back to Manning, who was painfully underwhelming prior to his exit from the lineup.

Kubiak finds himself in a delicate situation, but the Broncos can't afford to thrust Manning back onto the field as a simple show of respect. If they believe Osweiler gives them a better shot to run the offense and delve deep into January, the choice is clear.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rob Gronkowski clarifies that he watches game film following 'MNF' appearance

Rob Gronkowski made waves this week when he said that he doesn't watch film of the Buccaneers' opponents on the Manning "MNF" broadcast. On Wednesday, Gronk clarified that yes, he does watch tape.
news

Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons wants to be like 'The Terminator' to opposing QBs

Cowboys star rookie defender Micah Parsons is putting league quarterbacks on notice. First up: Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts this Monday night.
news

Lamar Jackson sore after 'pretty cool' front-flip touchdown: 'I'd probably do it again'

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson didn't draw a flag for his front-flip TD in Sunday's win over the Chiefs, but did help Baltimore take the lead -- and he'd likely do it again if given the opportunity.
news

Steve Smith, Andre Johnson lead 122 modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The list of Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 modern-era nominees is comprised of 122 players, including 10 first-year eligible players led by wide receivers Anquan Boldin, Andre Johnson and Steve Smith, and linebacker DeMarcus Ware. 
news

Carson Wentz (ankles) 'throwing the kitchen sink' at treatment; QB won't practice Wednesday

The Indianapolis Colts are approaching this week like Carson Wentz (multiple ankle sprains) will not be available for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields to start vs. Browns with Andy Dalton (knee) injured

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday that rookie QB Justin Fields will start Sunday vs. the Browns with Andy Dalton (knee) still battling through injury. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger (left pectoral) 'going to do everything I can' to play vs. Bengals

Ben Roethlisberger described a left pectoral injury he sustained in a loss to the Raiders last Sunday. The Steelers QB said he's aiming to play in Week 3 vs. Cincinnati, but will do so playing hurt. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown has been placed on the reserve/COVID list, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs, ruled out for Week 3

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ is taking a week off. The Miami Dolphins quarterback won't play in their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders as he recovers from fractured ribs, coach Brian Flores told reporters Wednesday.
news

Matt Ryan: Falcons 'capable' of being in playoff mix despite 0-2 start 

The 0-2 Atlanta Falcons have stumbled out of the gate in 2021, but QB Matt Ryan sees an improving team with 15 more weeks ahead of them as they face the 0-2 New York Giants in Week 3. 
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: 'The game is a little softer than it used to be'

Tom Brady continues to rail against certain aspects of the NFL evolution he's experienced throughout his 22-year career.
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray among NFL Players of the Week

Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry and Arizona Cardinals standout quarterback Kyler Murray led the selections for NFL Players of the Week. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW