Klint Kubiak still remembers making his way to first period, one of many students adorned in orange and blue. The hallways had a different energy; peers passed out armfuls of T-shirts, each with the same moniker across the chest: "Raider Hater."

Twice a year, Regis Jesuit High, in the Denver suburbs, was consumed by one of the NFL's most heated rivalries. Kubiak insists: He didn't share quite that level of contempt. When the Oakland Raiders took the field at Mile High Stadium, he mostly felt awestruck and anxious.

"I was always nervous," Kubiak said. "Like, they're playing Rich Gannon and Jerry Rice this week, man. I hope they win."

"They" were the Denver Broncos, and the nerves were the product of watching his father, Gary Kubiak, then the Broncos' offensive coordinator, try to keep pace with a formidable Raiders team. There was no doubt where Klint's allegiance lay, but the teenager couldn't deny the star power of Denver's rivals.

"Just as a young kid, getting to watch on the sideline, those are your heroes," Kubiak said. "I just kind of remember the snow falling down in the stadium and watching those guys run on the field. And Tim Brown's got his finger tape rolled up, and then that week in my game, I'm rolling up my fingers. Tim Brown doesn't need gloves, neither do I."

Kubiak returns to Denver for Raiders Week again on Sunday, this time wearing silver and black. He'll grace the sideline across from where his father once stood, as a quarterback, then a Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator and head coach.

The AFC West clash is important for both sides -- Denver angling for the division lead, and Kubiak trying to restore the Raiders' standard. Since Gary Kubiak's first stint with the Broncos ended in 2005, the Raiders have made the playoffs just twice. They've had losing seasons each of the last four years. And they've lost 18 straight games against opponents with a winning record, the second-longest streak in the NFL and tied for the longest in franchise history (2005-2008). Klint has a chance to snap that streak.

Klint Kubiak didn't have to switch sides in this rivalry. He says it was never his goal to become a head coach -- last winter, he would have been content to remain offensive coordinator with the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. As the Raiders, a franchise now infamous for its coaching turnover, pursued him, both father and son had questions.

"When he talked to the Raiders for, I think, the second time, I was asking him how it went and just letting him talk," Gary Kubiak says. "One of the things he said to me was, 'You know, Dad, I finally asked them, 'Why the hell do you want me to be your head coach?""

The reasons were obvious. Along with the weight his last name carries, Kubiak guided an ultra-efficient offense featuring a resurgent quarterback on a Super Bowl run. But Klint needed to be convinced he was a worthy candidate. He says he didn't fully buy in until his in-person interview with Raiders brass during the week of the NFC Championship. He started to understand what Mark Davis, Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek were trying to build.

"I just figured, 'Hey, I'm gonna go be myself and tell them what I know, and if that's good enough, that's OK,'" Klint says. "As the interview unfolded, it just started gnawing at me, like, these are people that I want to work with. This would be an extremely special opportunity. And I just remember that at some point in the interview, I could just kind of feel my heart like getting really excited for what could be here with the Raiders, and wanted to be a part of it."

As his eagerness grew, Kubiak kept perspective. The Raiders had five different head coaches over the previous five seasons. Ultimately, though, the instability didn't intimidate him, it inspired him.

"I think knowing all the things about the turnover here, you get the excitement of, 'Why not us?'" Kubiak says. "To have the chance to be a part of success here, I think is what made it even more desirable."

Gary said his son's sentiment didn't surprise him. Klint has always been one to seek out a challenge.

Klint Kubiak didn't want to be a coach. At least not until he sat in on his father's draft meetings with the Texans in 2010. Klint had just finished his playing career as a defensive back and team captain at Colorado State.

"I just saw this big room full of guys just talking football, and then when the meetings were over, I was in the coach's locker room, and it was my dad and all the coaches, and they were just sitting there and shooting the bull," says Klint. "I just remember thinking at that moment, 'Man, this isn't such a bad job.'"

He had a fast track to an NFL coaching opportunity considering his father was a head coach, but Klint was determined to build his career the hard way.

Klint joined the staff at Texas A&M under Mike Sherman, the former Green Bay Packers head coach who'd also worked under Gary with the Texans. He planned to work the defensive side of the ball for the Aggies, but Sherman had someone else for that position. He told Klint he needed to move to offense.

"His dad, obviously, was a phenomenal offensive coach," Sherman says. "I thought he must have sat in on a ton of meetings and absorbed some of that from him. So I imagined, with all the knowledge that he was able to accrue over the years while he was at A&M, it would help him move forward in his career."

It looked like that career would be a brief one. Klint's $17,000 salary as a graduate assistant wasn't enough as he began to build a family. He left coaching and took a more lucrative job in the Texas oil fields.

After Kubiak had spent two weeks inventorying pipes, Uzoma Nwachukwu, a receiver at A&M whom Kubiak was particularly tough on, called his former coach. Kubiak had never expected to hear from Nwachukwu again, but the gratitude he received that day led Kubiak to reverse course. He realized that coaching was his calling, and he challenged himself to make the profession work.

He returned as an offensive quality control coach with the Minnesota Vikings for two seasons, then got his first position coach job at the University of Kansas in 2015. Kubiak desperately wanted to escape recruiting duties after an 0-12 season with the Jayhawks. Gary had returned to Denver, this time as head coach, and before his second season, he had an opening for an offensive assistant on his staff. Klint felt a sense of "extreme nepotism," but ultimately decided to soften his stance; he joined Gary's staff in Denver. He knew how it looked, and he knew what he had to do to justify it.

"I always thought, 'I have to be the hardest working person here,'" Klint says. "I got a chance to work for my dad. I wanted to make sure I did it the right way, so that other kids like me can have that chance."

Gary believes that determination has served his son well since.

"I could tell how important it was for him to earn his keep along the way," Gary says. "I was the first one to tell him, 'Dude, you've got to go home sometime.' He's a workaholic in a positive way. I could see his passion for what he does and how hard he works at it. If you do things that way, I think eventually good things are going to happen for you."

Good things did follow. Gary stepped down after the 2016 season, and Klint stayed in Denver for two more years. Father and son joined Mike Zimmer's Minnesota Vikings staff in 2019. When Gary retired for good after the 2020 season, Klint succeeded him as offensive coordinator. Five years and four stops later, he became a first-time head coach.

Gary understood the undertaking Klint would have in Las Vegas. He said he walked into a similar environment when he left Denver for his hometown Texans in 2006.

"It's going to be hard no matter what," Gary says. "You can sit here and say all you want, it's gonna be extremely, extremely difficult. But what a reward there could be there to get this franchise headed back in the right direction. I think all of us in life, when you're presented with those challenges, you start to see a vision or you start to see a result that gets you excited to get up and go to work every day."

Klint has seen the beginnings of a turnaround. With four wins, the Raiders have already surpassed their total from a season ago. But it's also been a trying season at times; Kubiak hasn't beaten a competitive opponent through 10 games.

Still, the Raiders believe Kubiak is the coach who will stick. Punter A.J. Cole, who arrived in 2019, feels the attitude is changing as the team creates a winning culture "that hadn't been established here." Edge Maxx Crosby, who joined the team in the same season as Cole, says Kubiak is a leading reason for that.

"He's going to push us, he's gonna hold people accountable and that's what you want in a coach," Crosby said. "All you can ask for is a guy that's consistent, loves the game and is going to be the same person all the time… That's why the locker room loves him and respects him."

Kubiak isn't satisfied with a stronger culture, however. As he walks through the team's practice facility, he sees reminders of a bygone era plastered everywhere.

"We tell our players all the time, all these guys on the wall here and that are painted in our team room, you get on this wall by being on a Super Bowl team," Kubiak said. "It's really hard to get on this wall as a guy that's not on a winning team."

Thus far, Kubiak has stenciled the outlines for a winner in Las Vegas. But it will take overcoming a team like the Broncos to start filling in his vision.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.