HBO's 'Hard Knocks' reportedly won't air this season

HBO's popular "Hard Knocks" series apparently has joined the Hall of Fame Game as a casualty of the NFL lockout.
The seventh season of the show has been canceled, according to Sports Illustrated.
"No 'Hard Knocks' this year. I repeat: No 'Hard Knocks,' " SI's Peter King reported Saturday on Twitter.
HBO spokesman Ray Stallone recently told the Sporting News: "We are monitoring (lockout) developments and remain hopeful of presenting a new season of 'Hard Knocks.' Beyond that we are not going to speculate."
New York Jets coach Rex Ryan garnered much attention last season with his profane candor on the show, but teams appeared reluctant to appear on it this season even before labor negotiations stalled. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions said no to HBO, while several others teams, including the Jets, Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos, said they would do the same if asked.
The NFL announced Thursday that it had canceled the Aug. 7 Hall of Fame Game between the Bears and St. Louis Rams in Canton, Ohio.