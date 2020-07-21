HBO releases 'Hard Knocks: Los Angeles' trailer ahead of debut

Hard Knocks is descending on Los Angeles for an unprecedented season in an unprecedented time.
Relying heavily on intrasquad scrimmage footage from the last time HBO embedded itself with a Los Angeles football team, Hard Knocks teased its upcoming season with a trailer released Tuesday. With teams getting ready to report for training camp, the prevailing message was simple: It's good to be back.
For the first time in its history, Hard Knocks will simultaneously chronicle the training camp activities of two teams: the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams will share a brand-new home, Inglewood's SoFi Stadium, starting this season, but their headquarters are based in different parts of the greater Los Angeles area.
No matter. NFL Films and HBO Sports will tackle the responsibilities of covering two teams with the same passion, even amid an ongoing pandemic.
Hard Knocks: Los Angeles premieres Aug. 11 on HBO.