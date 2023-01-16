HBCU Events Schedule

- All NFLN talent to wear HBCU clothing on-air: Friday, February 17th
- HBCU Combine : Monday, February 20th
- Legacy Bowl Game: Saturday, February 25
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel bemoans clock issues in playoff loss to Bills
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel came away with a clear understanding on what Miami needs to improve on this offseason after clock management and miscommunication issues were paramount in Sunday's wild-card loss to the Bills.
