Haynesworth voted GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week

Defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth of the Tennessee Titans is the GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week for games played on Sept. 28-29.
Haynesworth was selected from among five finalists by voters on NFL.com/gmc. The other finalists were defensive end Charles Grant of the New Orleans Saints, linebacker Derrick Johnson of the Kansas City Chiefs, cornerback Darrelle Revis of the New York Jets and linebacker Barrett Ruud of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After the regular season, five players will be nominated for GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.
Ruud totaled five tackles, one sack and notched an interception as the Buccaneers defeated former NFC Central rival Green Bay, 30-21, to improve to 3-1 on the season.