Haynesworth voted GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week

Published: Oct 02, 2008 at 10:35 AM

Defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth of the Tennessee Titans is the GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week for games played on Sept. 28-29.

Haynesworth was selected from among five finalists by voters on NFL.com/gmc. The other finalists were defensive end Charles Grant of the New Orleans Saints, linebacker Derrick Johnson of the Kansas City Chiefs, cornerback Darrelle Revis of the New York Jets and linebacker Barrett Ruud of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.

  Charles Grant, DE, 
 [New Orleans Saints](/teams/neworleanssaints/profile?team=NO)

Grant put constant pressure on 49ers quarterback J.T. O'Sullivan and recorded two sacks, six tackles and one pass defensed as the Saints defeated the 49ers, 31-17.

  Albert Haynesworth, DT, 
 [Tennessee Titans](/teams/tennesseetitans/profile?team=TEN)

Haynesworth was the man in the middle as he recorded two sacks, six tackles and one pass defensed in the Titans' 30-17 win over the Vikings as Tennessee improved to 4-0.

Derrick Johnson, LB, Kansas City Chiefs

Johnson made six tackles, defensed one pass and made an interception as the Chiefs won their first game by defeating the Broncos, 33-19, in one of the week's biggest upsets.

Darrelle Revis, CB, New York Jets

Revis intercepted Cardinals QB Kurt Warner twice, including a 32-yard return for a touchdown, as the Jets survived a second-half rally to defeat the Cardinals, 56-35.

  Barrett Ruud, LB, 
 [Tampa Bay Buccaneers](/teams/tampabaybuccaneers/profile?team=TB)

Ruud totaled five tackles, one sack and notched an interception as the Buccaneers defeated former NFC Central rival Green Bay, 30-21, to improve to 3-1 on the season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

